We Must Start Pulling Our People Out Of Poverty Because If You Reduce It You Reduce Crime -Peter Obi

The Labour Party’s (LP) presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi, made a promise to eradicate corruption on Saturday in Kafanchan, Kaduna State.

Obi made the pledge while speaking with traditional leaders in Kagoro, Kaura Local Government Area, in Kaduna State’s southern region. He asserted that corruption was preventing Nigeria from reaching its full potential and that it needed to be eliminated. Despite the opposition’s claims that he is frugal, he promised to fight corruption and stop any revenue leaks with their assistance.

“We’ll reduce government waste and begin setting aside funds for international reconstruction. Obi reiterated his resolve to combat poverty in order to reduce crime.

“We must start helping our people out of poverty because crime will decrease as poverty decreases,”

The presidential candidate pledged to work with traditional leaders to address Nigeria’s security challenges. The Chief of Kagoro, Ufuwai Bonet, thanked Obi in his speech for interacting with the people of Southern Kaduna.

Source; Vanguard Newspapers

Content created and supplied by: HealthTourist (via 50minds

News )

#Start #Pulling #People #Poverty #Reduce #Reduce #Crime #Peter #ObiWe Must Start Pulling Our People Out Of Poverty Because If You Reduce It You Reduce Crime -Peter Obi Publish on 2023-01-21 22:58:12