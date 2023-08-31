We must not give an impression that the only time the judiciary is right is when it favours us-Segun Sowunmi

As political parties challenging the outcome of the 2023 presidential election continue to await the judgement of the presidential election tribunal, a Chieftain of the PDP, Segun Sowunmi has said that the party must not have an impression that the only time the judiciary is right is when the tribunal judgement favours the party. Sowunmi who spoke on Trust TV said the party must conceive in their minds that the judgement can favour the Labour Party or even the ruling APC.

He said, “We have gone to the tribunal and we are done with the case, we are waiting for the judgement. And on all our behalves and with every sense of sanity, we must not give an impression that the only time the judiciary is right is when it favours us. Because it’s going to favour one of us. I pray it favours us. I’m PDP, I’ve never left. But I must also conceive in my mind, maybe just for theoretical sake that It can favour Peter Obi, because he is also in court. And I must conceive in my mind that it can favour the status quo. We must not bring ourselves to a point where we take our eyes off the important issue. And for me, the important issue is the general welfare, the peace, the prosperity and the happiness of all Nigerians.”

(From 43:30)

