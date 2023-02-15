We Must Avoid Any Form Of Protest In The Name of cash Or Fuel Scarcity At This 11th Hour- Shehu Sani

Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say the general public must avoid any form of protest in d name of cash or fuel scarcity at this 11th hour.

Ahead of the 2023 presidential election that is around the corner, the outspoken Shehu Sani recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say the general public must avoid any form of protest in the name of cash or fuel scarcity at this 11th hour.

Shehu Sani made it known in his statement that the people in the South East region must defy any call for sit at home. He said any spark is intended to lead to conflagration.

However, Shehu Sani concluded his statement by noting that anti democratic elements must be resisted as he urged people to focus on the election.

In his statement, Shehu Sani wrote below’

“The general public must avoid any form of protest in d name of cash or fuel scarcity at this 11th hour. The people in d south east must defy any call for sit at home. Any spark is intended to lead to conflagration. Anti democratic elements must be resisted. Let’s focus on d election.”

What’s your take on what Shehu Sani said? To share your thoughts, and opinions, please use the space provided below

Content created and supplied by: Naija-hub-news (via 50minds

News )

#Avoid #Form #Protest #cash #Fuel #Scarcity #11th #Hour #Shehu #SaniWe Must Avoid Any Form Of Protest In The Name of cash Or Fuel Scarcity At This 11th Hour- Shehu Sani Publish on 2023-02-15 15:26:19