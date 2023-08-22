We Mean Well For This Country, Be Patient – First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu Tells Nigerians

The First Lady of the federal republic of Nigeria, Senator Oluremi Tinubu has stated that the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu means well for the country.

Remi Tinubu, a former First Lady of Lagos State and immediate past federal lawmaker representing Lagos Central in the red chamber of the national assembly stated this when she received Wives of Service Chiefs and the Inspector general of Police led by the wife of the Chief of Defence Staff and President, Defence and Police Wives Association, Mrs Oghogho Musa in Abuja today.

Recall that Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a former Governor of Lagos State and National Leader of the All Progressives Congress was sworn in as President of the federal republic of Nigeria on the 29th of May, 2023.

The Channels Television reported that Oluremi Tinubu, while hosting the visitors said to Nigeeians; “we mean well for this country, be patient”

The First Lady added; “We will need your various Associations from time to time, at least to be able to reach out women in your various barracks, to reassure them that we mean well for this country, and that they should be patient and that whatever we can do to ameliorate what the subsidy has meted to us, we believe there is always light at the end of the tunnel.”

She stated further; “It is a greater Nigeria we are looking out for and it is a legacy that our children and generations yet unborn, we would leave a Nigeria we can relate better as Nigerians and also look for the good of this nation and the wealth of this country can be greater enhanced.”

