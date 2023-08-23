We Mean Well For This Country, Be Patient – First Lady, Senator Remi Tinubu Tells Nigerians

Senator Oluremi Tinubu, the First Lady of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has said that her husband, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has good intentions for Nigeria.

When Remi Tinubu, ex-First Lady of Lagos State and former member of Congress from Lagos Central, hosted the wives of the service chiefs and the Inspector General of Police in Abuja today, she made this statement. The wives were led by Mrs. Oghogho Musa, wife of the Chief of Defence Staff and President of the Defence and Police Wives Association.

Nigeria’s current president, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, was previously the governor of Lagos State and the national leader of the All Progressives Congress. He took office on May 29 of that year (2023).

Oluremi Tinubu, who was hosting the guests, was quoted as saying to the Nigeeians, “we mean well for this country, be patient” on Channels Television.

“We will need your various Associations from time to time,” the First Lady continued, “at least to be able to reach out women in your various barracks, to reassure them that we mean well for this country, and that they should be patient and that whatever we can do to ameliorate what the subsidy has meted to us, we believe there is always light at the end of the tunnel.”

“It is a greater Nigeria we are looking out for,” she continued, “and it is a legacy that our children and generations yet unborn, we would leave a Nigeria we can relate better as Nigerians and also look for the good of this nation and the wealth of this country can be greater enhanced.”

