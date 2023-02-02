We Made It Clear That APC Is Not A Political Party, But A Special Purpose Vehicle -Charles Aniagwu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The spokesman of the PDP Presidential campaign council, Charles Aniagwu has slammed the All Progressive Congress and it’s presidential candidate, Ahmed Bola Tinubu for criticising the Federal Government of Nigeria over the new Naira policy.

Mr Aniagwu was asked on Channels Television on why Atiku Abubakar will tell the Central Bank of Nigeria not to succumb to blackmail that is coming from the APC and that they shouldn’t shift the deadline again.

Aniagwu said that Atiku Abubakar made the statement because he believes that the shift by the CBN will be a great time to make the redesigned notes to be available to Nigerians. He said that the CBN should make good use of this period rather than succumbing to blackmail.

Mr Aniagwu said that there are a lot of blackmail coming from even the ruling APC that should be in support of this policy. He said that after the party primaries, the PDP thought that their opponent will be Bola Ahmed Tinubu, little did they know that they have chosen another opponent.

He went on to say that rather than face the PDP, they are now facing the President. Charles Aniagwu said that the President Buhari promised to leave a legacy of a free, fair and credible election and all these blackmails by the APC is not for nothing sake. It is because, the president has promised to hold a credible election.

He went on to say that PDP are in support of Mr President to hold a credible election. Aniagwu questioned why the APC will be crying more than the bereaved. He said that one would have expected the opposition parties to be complaining but that is not the case. He said that the APC are the ones attacking the president and his policy.

The PDP spokesperson said that when the G5 issue started up initially, APC said that the umbrella is torn but we can now see that the broom is nowhere to be found. He said the APC is an association of strange bird fellows, and because their tenure is coming to an end, the different entities that make up the party are moving in different directions. Finally, he said that they made it clear that APC is not a political party, But a special purpose vehicle and after realising the purpose for which it was formed, they are now in tatters.

