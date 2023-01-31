We Made Atiku The Senate President – Tinubu Commits Another Gaffe At Uyo Rally

Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the candidate for president from the All Progressive Congress (APC), made a mistake when he criticized the People Democratic Party (PDP) at a celebration rally in the state of Akwa Ibom. The celebration’s members and national leaders attended the rally, which was held in the kingdom capital. As is customary, a large number and hundreds of birthday party attendees showed their support for the presidential candidate.

The video that is going viral claims that the former governor of the kingdom of Lagos made a mistake while speaking to the group at the rally in Uyo. He was heard praising the opposition party and claiming that it has nothing to offer the people. The presidential candidate erroneously referred to the former vice chairman and PDP presidential candidate as the former senate president, claiming that they were responsible for his rise to power.

Many Nigerians have responded to his announcement online via video link:

Source: Sahara Reporters

Content created and supplied by: Lightnew12 (via 50minds

News )

#Atiku #Senate #President #Tinubu #Commits #Gaffe #Uyo #RallyWe Made Atiku The Senate President – Tinubu Commits Another Gaffe At Uyo Rally Publish on 2023-01-31 12:42:11