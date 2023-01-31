We Made Atiku The Senate President – Tinubu Commits A Mistake In A Gaffe At Rally In Uyo

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu made a mistake while condemning the People Democratic Party (PDP) at the party rally in Akwa Ibom state. The rally which was held at the state capital took the presence of the party members and National leaders. As usual, the supporters of the party came in masses and in great numbers to show their support for the presidential candidate.

According to the video going viral, the former governor of Lagos state made a mistake while addressing the crowd at the rally in Uyo. He was heard condemning the opposition party and that they have nothing to offer the people. The presidential candidate mistakenly tagged the former vice president and presidential candidate of PDP as the former senate president and that they are the ones that made him to attained such a position.

His statement has drawn lots of reactions from many Nigerians online

Video link: https://www.facebook.com/96184337702/posts/10159237682802703/

Source: Sahara Reporters

