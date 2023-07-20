We Made A Mistake To Have Fielded Peter Obi To Which We Will Never Repeat Again – Abayomi Arabambi

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party, led by Lamidi Apapa has stated that the party made a mistake by fielding former Governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi as its presidential candidate in the last general elections.

According to Nigerian Tribune paper, the Suspended National Publicity Secretary of the Labour Party, Comrade Abayomi Arabambi said this in a statement made available to the media last night as he celebrates Peter Obi’s 62nd birthday.

Peter Obi, who contested the last presidential election under the platform of the Labour Party was defeated by the standard flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Peter Obi, a former Governor of Anambra State is currently challenging the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Abuja.

The statement reads in Part, “The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Labour Party (LP) felicitates with its popular presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Gregory Obi on his 62nd anniversary.”

Abayomi Arabambi added; “The Party wishes that the occasion should provide the celebrant a period of deep reflection and ponder on the citizens-conferred status of a statesman who represents interests beyond his ethnic leaning”

He stated further; “We wish him well for his 62nd year birthday. We made a mistake to have fielded him (Peter Obi) to which we will never repeat again. We had thought that this birthday will offer him an opportunity to have a reflection that would make him a better Nigerian and not an Ethnic bigot,”

Source – The Nigerian Tribune paper Official Facebook Page

Penkelemesi (

)