We Left Kaduna About 3,000 People And Came To Start Afresh In Lagos On White Wood Benches-Oyedepo.

The General Overseer of Living Faith Chapel a.k.a Winners Bishop David Oyedepo on a live-streamed video shared a message with the public.

While speaking in a Midweek Communion Service, the cleric reportedly stated that “Arise get down to Damascus – the city of persecution.” God is telling you to go into the city of persecution and you carry your luggage and you are going. He told you what you will meet there. “It’s time to spread out. In April 20, 1987 and by May we were in 5 cities of the North – at his commandment and celebrating God for grace and his presence in our midst.

Speaking further he said “God told me to Arise and get down to Lagos”. Out of order, everything is out of place. Quit notice from Church premises. Who is the owner of the Church? He owns the Church. Who is asking you to go? He is asking you to go. What will happen to the Church? He will look after it. That is Obedience!

Speaking further he said “You will never change level in the kingdom without obedience. Every instruction leads to a change of position. So We Left Kaduna About 3,000 People And Came To Start Afresh Here On White Wood Benches. First service – 189. Did you ever have any mind of going back? Never! It didn’t cross my mind. Rather, I will sit down here with him at 189. And Whatever he makes of it is for his own glory.

