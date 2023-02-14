We Left A Foreign Debt Of $9.6B, Within 7yrs, APC Increased That Debt To $97B – PDP Chairman, Ayu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has claimed that the party left a foreign debt of $9.6Billion when handing over power in 2015, adding that within seven (7) years, the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has increased that foreign debt to $97Billion (Vanguard).

Ayu, who made this claim recently, while speaking during the party’s presidential campaign rally in Calabar, Cross River state, alluded to the fact that the ruling party through bad economic decisions, had plunged the nation into debts, which had caused the Nigerian citizenry pains.

According to him: “When we left in 2015, naira was exchanged at N180 to a dollar. How much is naira exchanging to a dollar today, N800 to a dollar? … When we left, we (PDP) left a foreign debt of $9.6billion, within seven (7) years, the APC has increased that debt to $97billion. In order words, each of you standing here is a debtor…”

The PDP chairman who visibly expressed the believe that this high debt had plunged Nigerians into poverty, went further to ask Nigerians to vote for a candidate that will improve the nation’s economy in 2023.

