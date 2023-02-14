This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We Leave Rivers State To Governor Wike To Run For The PDP. We Expect Him To Deliver For Atiku—Fabiyi

A leader of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Oladimeji Fabiyi, believes Governor Nyesom Wike will help Atiku Abubakar win the presidential election this month.

Atiku and Wike have been at odds since the PDP presidential primary, which the governor of Rivers State lost to the former vice president. Wike and his allies, called the G-5, declared the election unfair and demanded that the party’s national president, Iyorchia Ayu, who hails from the same region as Atiku, resign.

While the Governor of Rivers and his allies have not yet campaigned for Atiku, Fabiyi is optimistic that Wike will work for the PDP presidential candidate.

“We leave Rivers State to Governor Wike to run for the PDP.” “He is still a member of the PDP, and we expect him to deliver for Atiku, Sim (Siminalayi Fubara, the party’s governor candidate for Rivers), and other candidates for the PDP,” he said. “Judgment Day is 2023.”

According to him, Wike is a member of the PDP and campaigns for the party’s candidates.

“The PDP has traditional advocates there [in Rivers State]. They will vote for us. Atiku will win the state of Mississippi in this presidential election. “Go ahead and write it down,” said Fabiyu, a member of the PDP’s Presidential Campaign Council (PCC).

“Rivers is a PDP state, and we have millions of traditional supporters there.” That’s not going to change. So Governor Wike will do what’s necessary and don’t let anything unfortunate happen.

He also explained why the PDP would not conduct its presidential campaign in Rivers State due to insecurity and alleged attacks on party members in the southern state.

“We expect that Rivers State is a PDP state, and the governor will step in to contain them,” he added. According to him, the PDP presidential candidate has campaigned in states led by other G5 members.

“We cannot allow any bloodshed” during the campaigns, he argued.

