We Know Where Bullion Vans Have Gone During Election, These Are People Buhari Should Face -Chief Bode George

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Former National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party and a Chieftain of the party, Chief Olabode George has been quite furious about the implementation of the cashless policy and how the availability of cash has affected the poor masses. Chief George stated that an average Nigerian can only afford to have thousands of naira in his account. He stated further that it’s impossible for such man to store money in warehouses or in his house.

The Elder statesman charged the President to go after the people who are involved in money laundering and that he should leave the people out of the matter. He pointed out that everybody knows where bullion vans have traveled to during elections in Nigeria and that this should be the people who should be called for questioning about stockpiling funds.

He said, ”What has mopping up of Naira got to do with average Nigerians? You want to make sure that those who have stolen the money and kept them in their homes are punished. What has it got to do with Nigerians who have no business with that? You shouldn’t put everybody in the same Basket.

Look, Buhari knows those who are involved. We have security agents in this country, we have the National security adviser, we have the director general of the SSS. We have a way to locate those who have stocks of money in their house. Have you ever seen a bullion van near my house? We know where Bullion vans have gone during election, these are the people Buhari should face. But to put every Nigerian in the same basket is erroneous. It doesn’t work well for a civilized approach.”



Oxygen (

)