We know when Tompolo was given contract by govt; we don’t know when Dokubo was engaged -Achike Chude

Achike Chude, deputy chairman, Joint Action Front, said that Nigerians knew when Tompolo was given contract by the federal government to protect Nigeria’s pipeline, but Nigerians don’t know at what point Asari Dokubu was engaged by the federal government.

Achike Chude made the statement in an interview with Arise during the Morning Show program when he was talking about southeast sit-at-home, and Reuben Abati asked what will he say to what the senate said that Simon Ekpa should be extradited to Nigeria once there is minister of foreign affairs, and also the issue of Nnamdi Kanu which the senate said it will be prejudicial because the matter is in court and they can’t sit over it.

Achike Chude reacted that a lot of people are giving Simon Ekpa more credit than he deserves. Hee said the issue in southeast is now beyond Nnamdi Kanu and Simon Ekpa. He said there are many non-state actors committing the atrocities.

Achike said some of the intervention by both police and military discovered that some of the non-actors are not from the southeast.

“The day Asari Dokubo went to the presidency and was indicting the military as being useless, and that he is the one that has been providing security services for the country. We know when Tompolo was given contract by the federal government to protect the country pipelines; but we don’t know at what point Asari Dokubo was engaged by the government. What is important is that he said he was active militarily in certain parts of the country defending Nigeria, now what type of engagement was he doing, who is financing him”

