We Know What We Went Through with the Tinubu/Shettima Muslim-Muslim Ticket – APC Chieftains

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has caused a stir of dissatisfaction following its recent decision in the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to appoint individuals from the same faith as National Chairman and National Secretary. Some party leaders have expressed strong concerns about the perceived insensitivity of this move.

In a preceding National Caucus meeting held on the previous night, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, the former Governor of Kano State, emerged as the recommended candidate for the role of National Chairman. Simultaneously, Ajibola Basiru, the spokesperson of the 9th Senate, was nominated for the position of National Secretary. These nominations surfaced after the compelled resignations of the previous National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and National Secretary, Senator Iyiola Omisore.

Speaking informally to Vanguard paper, two party officials, preferring to remain anonymous, acknowledged that while the situation might not be readily reversible, it’s crucial to recognize that the APC’s decision has now tied it to a specific religious affiliation.

“We know what we went through with the Tinubu/Shettima Muslim-Muslim ticket. As if that was not enough, we were on the verge of producing a Muslim Senate President until many of us protested. That said, we still have a Muslim Speaker.

“We did not force Adamu out only to be replaced by another Muslim. If you read the statements of the former National Vice Chairman, Northwest, Salihu Moh. Lukman one of his consistent demands was that Adamu be replaced with a Christian from the North Central. Now, you did not do that but went ahead to even distort the zoning formula by taking that office to the North West. And to add salt to injury, the new National Secretary is also a Muslim. These are the two main people who run the party. There should be religious sensitivity,” one official remarked.

