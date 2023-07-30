We know that the presidential election could be annulled but it will depend on two things-Source

In a news article that was posted by the Thisday paper online in the morning, it was made known that the Nigerian people, as well as the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, were closely monitoring the former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to know if he will accept the ministerial nomination by the President of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Tinubu or not.

This stems from his previous negative comments against the All Progressives Congress, APC.

It was made known that a Peoples Democratic Party’s source, who spoke to Thisday correspondent on the condition of anonymity, on this recent development said that, Nyesom Wike, will eventually defect to the All Progressives Congress, and the remaining four members of the G-5, are also planning to defect to the APC along with him, but just one thing was keeping them back, which is the fact that they felt the outcome of the February presidential election might be annulled by the Tribunal.

The source said, “We know that the presidential election could be annulled but it will depend on two things.”

Further talking, he said, “Whether the cancellation will give President Tinubu another chance or he would be disqualified based on constitutional issues that would make him ineligible to contest again.”

Moses21 (

)