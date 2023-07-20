We Knocked Against Why We Have To Use SUVs Imported Into This Country When Innoson Is Here – Yusuf

The Senator representing Taraba Central senatorial district, Senator Yusuf Abubakar Yusuf, has questioned why government officials should continue using SUVs that are imported into the country when the country has Innoson vehicles that are manufactured locally. He said that Nigerians need to start patronizing locally-made products in order to strengthen the naira. He said this during an interview with Channels Television on Thursday July 20th.

(Photo grid of Senator Yusuf Yusuf and Innocent Chukwuma, founder of Innoson Vehicles).

During the interview, Senator Yusuf was reminded that there are companies that assemble vehicles in Nigeria, and how many of them are government officials in Nigeria using.

In his response to that, Senator Yusuf said that is the question they have been asking in the last few years when they have been considering the budget – why they have to import SUVs from outside Nigeria when we have Innoson vehicles in Nigeria.

He said – “In the last few years when we’re considering the budget, we knocked against why we have to use the SUVs imported into this country when Innoson is here. But, it is attitude, and the attitude is all Nigerians’ attitude, it is not the attitude of public servants.”

Even though Senator Yusuf said that it is not just the attitude of public servants, one of the anchors of the programme said that the government officials have a huge blame in this, because being government leaders, they are supposed to lead by example.

In addition to that, Senator Yusuf added that another major problem with the system is that the government has been making budget before planning, meanwhile, the right thing that’s supposed to be done is to plan before budgeting.

