We killed police constable with machete, sticks and stones- Suspects confess to Police

Three young men who were arrested for killing a police constable have told police operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command that they killed the officer with a machete, sticks as well as stones in the dead of the night.

The three men, whose names were given as Abdullahi Abubakar, aged 23 years; Aminu Mohammed, aged 35 years and Balarabe Abubakar, aged 34 years, were said to have conspired with six others who are currently at large, to kill the police officer, Constable Bala Magaji attached to Darazo Divisional Police Headquarters.

(Caption): The arrested men, as posted by the state police command on Wednesday.

According to a statement by the state police command posted on its Facebook wall on Wednesday, the men confessed to the killing of the officer, as they were said to have told police operatives that they took advantage of the dark hour to hit the man in the back multiple times with the machete.

One of them added that others among them also used stones and sticks to hit the man on the head, which caused him to sustain serious injuries and loss of blood.

The officer was however said to have been rushed to the General Hospital, Darazo, by the people around the scene, but the doctor on duty pronounced him dead on arrival.

Following the Investigation of circumstances surrounding the incident, the police were able to arrest the three men who subsequently confessed their involvement in the gruesome act.

Part of the police statement reads: “The Investigation revealed that the suspects have confessed to the gruesome killing of the officer with a machete, sticks and stones.

“One of the suspects, Aminu Mohammed, in his confession, narrated that they took advantage of the dark hour and hit the officer multiple times in the back with a machete while other accomplices used stones and sticks to hit the officer in the head.”

The statement added that Investigations into the matter are ongoing while efforts are on to arrest the fleeing accomplices.

Osfem (

)