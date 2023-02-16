We Just Saved Two NEPA Men From A Mob When They Came To Cut Light – Shehu Sani

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

﻿ Shehu Sani, a former senator for Kaduna Central, has taken on his verified Twitter account to say they just saved two NEPA men from a mob.

Ahead of the 2023 election in the country, the scarcity of Naira notes has worsened amidst equally worsening petrol supply crises. Many Nigerians are experiencing hardship as they found it difficult to get their hands on the newly redesigned naira.

The scarcity of naira has caused outrage around the country as many Nigerians have started lamenting since the Central Bank of Nigeria (NBA) announced the deadline for old naira notes.

Amidst the new naira policy in the country, the outspoken Shehu Sani recently posted a tweet on his microblogging, Twitter, to say they just saved two NEPA men from a mob when they came to cut the light.

“We just saved two Nepa men from a mob when they came to cut light.”

