We Heard That Wike Told All Rivers House Of Assembly Members To Go And Vote For Tinubu – Lee Maeba

Senator Lee Maeba has come forward to announce that Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state has ordered all members of the Rivers House of Assembly and all local government chairmen in the state to vote for Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress.

Yesterday, Lee Maeba gave an interview on Arise TV and said that Governor Wike had been meeting behind closed doors with APC members despite officially being a PDP governor. Senator Maeba added that he had heard rumors that Woke had urged everyone within earshot to vote for Tinubu in the upcoming election, including all local government chairmen and House of Assembly members.

As heard on yesterday’s episode of Arise TV, he explains…

“Forget what Wike stated about finding out we’re working with the APC and planning a joint rally with them so we can pack the stadium. As members of the PDP, we are not affiliated with the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC) and instead support candidate Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.”

“We also learned that he personally instructed all of his closest stakeholders, including Local Government Chairmen, House of Assembly members, and other important figures, to cast their ballots for Tinubu. Since he is the one sneaking in the back door to meet with the APC, we won’t be the ones to interact with them.”

