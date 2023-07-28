We Have Young Minds In This Country But Tinubu Is Bringing In Elements Of Buhari Govt – Shehu Sani.

A few hours ago, while speaking during an exclusive interview with the Channels Television, a well known Nigerian politician, chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, social media personality, and human rights activist, Shehu Sani, has reacted to the nominees appointed by the former governor of Lagos State and the current President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu.

Recently, it was reported that President Bola Ahmed Adekunle Tinubu has submitted to the Senate, 28 ministerial nominees for screening and confirmation. The Senate President, Godswill Akpabi received the list from the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, during the plenary y, on Wednesday, 27th July 2023.

Based on these notes, Shehu Sani, while speaking during the interview alleged that Bola Tinubu should have appointed young and active Nigerians into his cabinet, adding that the people appointed by President Bola Tinubu has significantly held the same ministerial position during the administration of the former president, Muhammadu Buhari.

According to Shehu Sani, he said, “I thought that by this time in a Nation of 200 million people, there are people with brilliant ideas, people who will do things differently. We have young minds in this country, but Tinubu is bringing in elements of Buhari government. What do they have that they have not been able to achieve in all these years while they are in office?.

