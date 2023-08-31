‘We Have To Be Patient, Tinubu Has A 4-Year Mandate, We Are Just On His Third Month’ -Ben Nwoye

According to Daily Post Nigeria, Former APC chairman in Enugu State, Barrister Ben Nwoye, urges patience with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s new administration. President Tinubu, in his inauguration as the 16th President of Nigeria, announced the immediate removal of fuel subsidy, leading to increased hardship across the nation.

Barrister Ben Nwoye, in an interview, stated, “We need to be patient. President Tinubu has a four-year mandate; we are only in the third month. He has directed governors to take steps to allete people’s suffering. If I were a governor, I might consider money distribution based on various indicators like NIN, BVN, voter’s card, and more.”

He added, “Though some may be missed, or there might be multiple claims, these shouldn’t halt the fund distribution. Udoji did it; even during COVID, the US and UK distributed funds. It’s a hardship fund; it should be accessible to help people cope.”

Barrister Ben Nwoye’s recent statement shared by The Daily Post paper has sparked diverse reactions from Nigerians.

squareblogge (

)