We Have Suffered Enough To Not Want To Vote The Same Party After 8 Years Of Hardship — Ann Briggs.

Nigerians have suffered enough in the past 8 years of the APC government, and it is no surprise that Ann Briggs, who recently declared support for the Labour Party ahead of the upcoming polls, is urging citizens not to vote for the same party.

Speaking during an interview on News Central TV’s ‘Politics HQ’ a few hours ago, Briggs pointed out that the APC candidate was campaigning as if Nigerians had forgotten the hardship their party had caused in the past 8 years. She also claimed that their promises of continuity with the legacy of the present administration sounded more like a threat than a promise.

Nigerians have been severely affected by the current administration and the issues plaguing the nation – from the ever-growing exchange rate, to the fuel scarcity, to the rampant security issues. People have had enough and are very much in favor of a change of government, and have been claiming that they have seen the worst administration for a long time.

With this in mind, it’s no wonder why Ann Briggs is calling for citizens to not vote for the same party that has been in power for the last 8 years. We have suffered enough already, and it’s time for a change.

It is important to remember that this upcoming election could be a turning point for Nigeria, and that every vote counts. Therefore, Nigerians must be sure to vote for the party that will bring about the best chance for the nation.

