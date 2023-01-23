This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

We Have Studied Peter Obi, We Have Decided To Support And Mobilize People For Him – NCP

The National Conscience Party (NCP) has recently revealed that it will be pitching its support with the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi in the forthcoming Presidential election.

According to the report Channels Television News, the Party, which is currently facing deregistration issues with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) mentioned that it had studied the former Anambra Governor, his manifestos and have come to the conclusion that he is the best candidate they want to support.

This was revealed in a statement on Monday, 23rd of January 2023 through the National Chairman of the Party, Dr Tanko Yinusa.

The party further mentioned that Peter Obi and his vice presidential candidate, Datti Baba-Ahmed have the character to rule the country, hence they will mobilize support for him ahead of the Presidential election.

The statement from the party partly reads: “We are pleased to announce NCP’s adoption of the labour party’s presidential flag bearer ex-governor Peter Obi and his Vice, Senator Datti Baba Ahmed as its choice for the fourth coming February 25th Presidential election. Though we are still facing challenges of deregistration by INEC.”

We will mobilize our members and supporters nationwide to canvass and vote for the labour party candidature because we share their philosophy and manifesto. We have studied both the party’s manifesto and the characters of the ex-governor Peter Obi and Datti Baba Ahmed carefully and we believe that the labour party’s candidates have what it takes to earn our trust and confidence. We have also reviewed deeply the 7 Point Agenda of Peter Obi and Datti Baba Ahmad.”

Content created and supplied by: Eltosdelights (via 50minds

News )

