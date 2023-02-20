We Have So Many Agents Working Undercover For The PDP; They Will Come Out On Saturday—Ifeanyi Okowa

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

As the contest for the presidential seat among the major candidates gathers steam and we countdown to the date of electing a competent president for the federation, the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ifeanyi Okowa, while speaking about the development of the PDP ahead of the forthcoming election, revealed that there are so many people who are working for the party privately but will come out on election day.

Speaking during a summit with the party members, Mr. Okowa further stated that he is sure and certain that the coming election will be in favor of the PDP, and they will be proud of it.

According to him, “So far, God is on his throne, and I assure you that we are going to come out with a result that all of us will be proud of.” “There are so many people out there working for the PDP, hidden on the inside, but they will come out on Saturday, February 25th.”

Speaking further, he added that in the kind of situation the country is currently facing, only one candidate is capable of solving them, which is his principal and presidential candidate in the PDP, Atiku Abubakar.

