‘We Have Seen Violence In Nigeria After The Creation Of The Jagaban Army By APC’ – Daniel Bwala

The Spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party, Daniel Bwala in a PDP PCC press conference has demanded for the disbandment of the APC militia group which is known as the Jagaban army. Bwala stated that for the first time in the history of Nigeria, such a group is created under the youth wing of the party.

He started that there has been forms of violence across the Nation ever since the creation of the group by the APC. He identified that that as an advocate of the law, the Jagaban army has not gotten the authorization to operate in the Nation.

He said, ”This is the first time in the history of Nigeria that we are seeing a political party creating a militant arm leading to an election. And it is also predictable because it was shortly after his speech in London where he advised that his people should grab power by all means necessary that they created this militia group. We have seen violence in Nigeria after the creation of this group by Jagaban and APC. We are calling on the Law Enforcement agents to arrest anybody that is involved in the creation of this militia.”



