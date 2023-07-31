We Have Saved Over N1 Trillion That Would Have Been Squandered On Fuel Subsidy – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu made a significant revelation during his recent address to Nigerians, stating that his administration has successfully saved over N1 trillion by removing the fuel subsidy. The decision to eliminate the subsidy, according to Tinubu, aims to direct the funds towards more beneficial avenues for the citizens.

In his address, Tinubu expressed concern over how the fuel subsidy system had been exploited by smugglers and fraudsters, leading to the wastage of valuable resources that could have been put to better use. With the removal of the subsidy, the government plans to utilize the saved funds to fulfill its promise of making education more affordable and accessible to all.

Highlighting the importance of education, Tinubu assured the public that no Nigerian student would be forced to abandon their studies due to financial constraints. To achieve this goal, the government intends to provide loans to higher education students who may require financial assistance.

President Tinubu emphasized his administration’s commitment to promoting the greatest good for the greatest number of people in the country, pledging not to falter in adhering to this principle. Additionally, the government is closely monitoring the impact of exchange rates and inflation on gasoline prices and remains open to intervening if necessary.

He said: “In the last two months, we have been able to save over N1 trillon that would have been quandered on fuel subsidy which only benefited smugglers and fraudsters. That money will now be used directly and more beneficially for you and your families. For example we shall fulfill our promise to make education more affordable to all and provide loans to higher education students who may need them. No Nigerian student will have to abadon her education because of lack of money.

“Our commitment is to promote the greatest good for the greatest number of our people. On principle, we shall never faultal. We re also monitoring the effect off the exchange rate and inflation on gasoline prices. If an when necessary, we will Intervene.”

