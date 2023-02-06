We Have Resolved Problem With Ikpeazu, He Was In My House Because His Candidate Lost The Primary-Ayu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, has revealed that they have resolved their problem with the executive governor of Abia state, Okezie Ikpeazu and he visited him some days ago.

Senator Iyorchia Ayu made the statement while speaking to a crowd of supporters during the PDP Presidential Campaign in Makurdi, Benue State capital, where he advised Governor Samuel Ortom to return to the PDP main fold so that they could rebuild the party together.

According to the statement from the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Iyorchia Ayu, and I quote “We have resolved the problem with Governor Ikpeazu and he is coming back. Two days ago, he was in my house because his candidate lost the primary, I’m appealing to my younger brother, Governor Samuel Ortom, to come back to the party so we can rebuild the party. Ortom has nowhere to go”.

He also tells the good people in Benue state to Vote for all PDP candidates from the presidential candidate to all the candidates contesting under the party’s platform in Benue state

