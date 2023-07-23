“We Have Read The Laughable And Jejune Statement Made by Atiku Abubakar-Tinubu

The President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, who was speaking through his Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications, and Strategy, Mr. Dele Alake, urged Atiku Abubakar to put an end to his apparent desperation.

We have read the laughable and jejune statement made by Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP’s presidential candidate for the 2023 election, Tinubu stated.

“It is clear that Atiku Abubakar has not fully recovered from the shock of defeat after being soundly defeated by the All Progressives Congress and now President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as evidenced by the current attempt to naughtily stir up yet another round of absurdities that defy rational thought and basic logic.

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar made a poorly reasoned and irrational claim that the ruling APC government was planning to undermine the judiciary without offering any supporting evidence.

“Aside from innuendos, insinuations, and outright lies in the aforementioned press release, Atiku failed to present any convincing evidence to back up his assertions that the President Tinubu-led administration and APC tried to undercut, undermine, and compromise the judiciary. (Source: Vanguard )

