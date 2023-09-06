‘We Have Passed The Stage Of Reconciliation Here, Wike Has Crossed The Rubicon’ – Dele Momodu

A PDP Chieftain, Dele Momodu, has contended that there is no conceivable path for Nyesom Wike to navigate his way back into the PDP following his role in the APC’s victory in the recent election. He asserted that Wike has effectively secured significant positions within the APC, making a return to the PDP implausible. Momodu, however, emphasized that if he were in a position of authority within the party, he would have expelled the FCT minister from the party a while ago.

(Photo Credit : Channels Television Verified Facebook Page)

In an interview with Channels TV, He said; ”I think we have passed the stage of reconciliation here, he [Wike] has crossed the Rubicon. He’s already with APC, he can say anything that he’s still with the party. The idea is to keep pressing the neck of the party while he’s riding high with APC. The kind of juicy portfolios that he’s able to arrange in APC, What will he be doing in PDP? He doesn’t need PDP again, he’s gone as far as I’m concerned. But what I’m saying is that if I had the power to discipline him. I would have done that long ago even before now.”

Click on the link below and watch the video starting from 32:43 minutes mark.

