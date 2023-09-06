We Have Passed The Stage Of Reconciliation Here And Wike Has Crossed The Rubicon- Dele Momodu

Dele Momodu, a prominent figure within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has revealed that there is no feasible path for Nyesom Wike to negotiate a return to the PDP after his role in the All Progressives Congress (APC) victory in the last election. Momodu argued that Wike has secured significant positions within the APC, making a return to the PDP highly unlikely. He also mentioned that if he had the authority, he would have taken disciplinary action against the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister long ago.

Momodu expressed his belief that reconciliation efforts have passed the point of feasibility in Wike’s case. He suggested that Wike has essentially crossed the Rubicon by aligning himself with the APC. Despite any statements to the contrary, Momodu believes that Wike is firmly situated within the APC. He pointed out that Wike has been able to secure prestigious portfolios within the APC, making his return to the PDP a redundant prospect.

Hear him: ”I think we have passed the stage of reconciliation here, Wike has crossed the Rubicon. He’s already with APC, he can say anything that he’s still with the party. The idea is to keep pressing the neck of the party while he’s riding high with APC. The kind of juicy portfolios that he’s able to arrange in APC, What will he be doing in PDP? He doesn’t need PDP again, he’s gone as far as I’m concerned. But what I’m saying is that if I had the power to discipline him. I would have done that long ago even before now.”

He further stated that if he held the power to discipline Nyesom Wike within the PDP, he would have done so well before the present moment.

