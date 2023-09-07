We Have Passed The Stage Of Reconciliation Here And Wike Has Crossed The Rubicon- Dele Momodu

There is no realistic way for Nyesom Wike to negotiate a return to the PDP after his role in the All Progressives Congress’ (APC’s) victory in the most recent election, according to Dele Momodu, a well-known PDP member. Momodu contended that Wike’s significant APC positions make a PDP comeback extremely unlikely. He added that if he had the power, he would have long ago disciplined the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Momodu stated that he thought Wike’s situation had reached the point where reconciliation efforts were no longer realistic. He said that by joining the APC, Wike had virtually crossed the Rubicon.

Momodu thinks Wike is securely positioned within the APC notwithstanding any claims to the contrary. He made the point that Wike’s acquisition of coveted positions inside the APC rendered the possibility of his rejoining the PDP pointless.

Hear him out: “I believe Wike has jumped the Rubicon here and we have moved past the point of reconciliation. He is already a member of the APC, thus he is free to claim that he is still a member. While he is riding high with APC, the plan is to keep the party’s neck under pressure. What will he be doing in the PDP given the types of lucrative portfolios he was able to put together in the APC? In my opinion, he has left and doesn’t need PDP once more.

