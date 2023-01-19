We Have Our Candidate, Who Is A Son Of The Soil, But Peter Obi Might Win In Anambra State —Soludo

During an interview with Channels Television, the Anambra State Governor, Prof. Charles Soludo, stated that the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, might win Anambra State in the upcoming general election based on the fact that he’s from the state and he has governed the state before.

He further stated that APGA also has a presidential candidate who is also a son of the soil, adding that he and other members of the party are doing everything possible to ensure that he gets enough votes in the presidential election.

According to him, “I wish Peter Obi the best of luck, and let him go and compete as others do; we’re also competing in the race as others do.” We have our own candidate who is also a son of the soil from Anambra State as well. And he would make his own bid and get his votes. “Even in the set piece himself, I even considered that Peter Obi might win in Anambra State, but you didn’t mention that.”

