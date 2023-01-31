NEWS

We have only 2 parties in Nigeria, and Obi’s party has no structure. – Atiku

In the early hours of today, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential standard-bearer, was interviewed on BBC News Pidgin about the upcoming presidential election.

“We have only two (2) political parties, and they are the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP),” Adamawa Waziri stated. Peter Obi’s Labour Party lacks structure and has never won a presidential election before.

“If you look at the APC, you will realize that the party got to power through the north, unlike my party, which had a Southerner in power for fourteen years,” Alhaji Atiku Abubakar continued.

“I will tell you why I want to be president from a private perspective, which is because of my children,” Alhaji Atiku Abubakar concluded. “I’ve done everything I can for my kids, but I want to leave them in a better country.”

