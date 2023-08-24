We Have Nothing To Do With This Situation – Zelensky Speaks On Death Of Yevgeny Prigozhin

According to Vanguard, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Thursday that his country “has nothing to do” with the alleged death of Wagner director Yevgeny Prigozhin in a plane crash.

Instead, Zelensky points to the Kremlin’s responsibility.

We have nothing to do with this situation, that’s for sure.

I think everybody knows who it is,” he told reporters.

Yesterday, a private plane crashed between Moscow and Saint Petersburg, with Prigozhin registered as a passenger. Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of Wagner’s private mercenary group, speaks in this photo at the headquarters of the Military Command Center of Russia’s Southern Army, which he says is controlled by Wagner’s PMC, in Rostov-on-Don, Russia, from a video released June 24, 2023. “Concord”/Handout press service REUTERS

Wagner’s boss, Yevgeny Prigozhin, was reportedly on the private plane that crashed in Russia.

Russian state news agencies reported on Wednesday that Yevgeny Prigozhin, the leader of the Wagner Group, which led a rebellion against the Russian army in June, was on the passenger list of the downed plane.

The plane that crashed in the Tver region listed Yevgeny Prigozhin among its passengers,” reported (Russian ation agency) Rosatsia,” the TASS news agency reported, with similar reports reported by RIA Novosti and Interfax.

There were 10 people in the plane, including three crew members. According to preliminary data, everyone on board was killed, as the Ministry of Emergencies of Russia announced a little earlier.

Around 1700 GMT, the ministry said that “a private Embraer Legacy plane traveling from Moscow to St. Petersburg crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver region.”

