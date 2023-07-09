‘We Have Nothing Against Tinubu, We Supported Obi Because We Believed It Was Our Turn’ -Iwuanyanwu

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has claimed that Ohanaeze Ndigbo does not hold any grudge against President Bola Tinubu. In an interview with Vanguard paper, he stated that the Ndigbo Apex Group decided to back Mr. Peter Obi in the Presidential election because they believed it was the Igbo’s turn to hold the position. The group’s support for their esteemed member was based on the principle of adhering to the Zoning arrangement. Iwuanyanwu further expressed their complete support for President Tinubu, who has already been inaugurated as the 16th President of the Federation.

He said, ”During the election, Ohanaeze Ndigbo supported Peter Obi in the election because we believed that it was our turn based on the Zoning arrangement. We have nothing against Tinubu as a person, we supported Peter Obi because we believed that it was our turn. And we believed that he is capable. Today, Tinubu has been sworn in as the President and we have many Igbos in the All Progressives Congress, who cannot be stopped.”

According to Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has no objections towards President Bola Tinubu. In an interview with Vanguard paper, he explained that the Ndigbo Apex Group endorsed Mr. Peter Obi for the Presidential election because they believed it was the Igbo’s turn to assume the position. Their support for Peter Obi, a highly respected member of their community, was motivated by the principle of following the Zoning arrangement. Iwuanyanwu emphasized their unwavering backing for President Tinubu, who has already been sworn in as the 16th President of the Federation.

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, clarified that Ohanaeze Ndigbo bears no ill will towards President Bola Tinubu. In an interview with Vanguard paper, he elaborated on the Ndigbo Apex Group’s decision to endorse Mr. Peter Obi in the Presidential election, stating that it stemmed from their belief in the Igbo’s entitlement to the position. The group’s support for their highly esteemed fellow member, Peter Obi, was firmly grounded in the principle of adhering to the Zoning arrangement. Iwuanyanwu firmly stated their full support for President Tinubu, who has already been sworn in as the 16th President of the Federation.

[Extracts From Vanguard paper]

Ablegirl (

)