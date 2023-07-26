We have not seen our president come out to say that he wants to lead a moral rebirth – Majeed Dahiru

Columnist Majeed Dahiru has raised concerns about the apparent double standard in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s handling of individuals involved in illegal possession of arms. He questions why Asari Dokubo, a former Niger Delta militant leader, has not been arrested for possessing arms illegally despite his history of denouncing the Nigerian state and being associated with questionable characters. Majeed Dahiru points out that President Tinubu has been openly socializing with Dokubo, which he views as a strong condemnation of illegal activities and individuals with dubious backgrounds.

Dahiru further emphasizes that the lack of action from the president raises doubts about his commitment to leading a moral rebirth in the country and fulfilling the nation’s aspirations for security and welfare. He believes that the president’s inaction regarding Dokubo’s case reflects poorly on his character and decision-making process. The columnist argues that it is crucial for the president to demonstrate his determination to uphold the law and deal with individuals who pose a threat to national security.

The columnist also draws attention to the case of Godwin Emefiele, the suspended Central Bank of Nigeria governor, who reportedly faced arrest for illegal possession of a firearm and remains in custody. By comparing Emefiele’s situation to Dokubo’s, Dahiru raises the question of fairness and equal treatment under the law. If Emefiele is being held accountable for possessing a firearm illegally, why is Dokubo seemingly exempt from similar consequences despite being associated with illegal arms possession?

Majeed Dahiru suggests that President Tinubu’s actions, or lack thereof, regarding Asari Dokubo’s case, provide insight into his mindset and priorities. By not taking a stand against Dokubo’s alleged illegal activities, the president may be seen as tolerating such behavior from individuals with whom he associates. The columnist emphasizes the importance of addressing this issue promptly, as it may impact public perceptions of the president’s leadership and commitment to justice and security.

Dahiru concludes by urging the president to take decisive action regarding Asari Dokubo’s alleged possession of illegal arms, emphasizing that upholding the rule of law and ensuring the security of the nation are essential responsibilities of any leader. By demonstrating a commitment to fair and just treatment, President Tinubu can strengthen public trust and confidence in his ability to lead the country towards a more secure and prosperous future.

“We have not seen our president to come out and say look, I want to fight, I want to lead a moral rebirth of our country, so that we can fulfill and meet up with the expectations of our national aspirations of security and welfare for all. It is a serious problem, it gives you an insight into the mind of our president.

Video 01:17

GlobalHealthInfoBlog (

)