“We Have Not Come To Preach A Sermon That God Gave Us The Land In Lagos, We Paid For It” -Iwuanyanwu

Dr. Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the President-General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, emphasized that the Igbos in Lagos have legitimately acquired the land they occupy in the state. He made this statement during his official tour of South-West states, fulfilling his promise to meet with the Igbos residing there and address their concerns.

During his visit to Lagos State, Iwuanyanwu expressed confidence in finding a resolution to the issues at hand. He appealed to those advocating for people to leave, stating that such demands are a new phenomenon. He reassured the audience that influential figures in Lagos, with whom he had discussions, do not support this viewpoint.

Furthermore, Iwuanyanwu highlighted the collaboration between Ohanaeze under his leadership and the five South-East governors on this matter. He mentioned that Governor Hope Uzodimma informed him of a meeting between the South-East governors and Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos, which resulted in a joint communiqué.

Iwuanyanwu clarified that the purpose of his visit was not to claim divine entitlement to the land in Lagos but to affirm that the Igbos, along with individuals from other tribes, including northerners, have made significant investments in the development of Lagos. He acknowledged the contributions of various communities in shaping the city’s growth and prosperity.

Source: Vanguard paper

