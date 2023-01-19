A Video clip is available for this news. Feel free to watch it here

We Have No Fear Of Any Other Political Party, Ebonyi State Is 100% APC- David Umahi

Ebonyi state governor, David Umahi has dismissed the chances of Peter Obi winning in the state during the upcoming presidential election.

Speaking in an interview with Arise News, the APC chieftain said they will do all it takes to ensure that Bola Tinubu wins majority of the votes that will be cast in Ebonyi during the presidential election.

He said there is no way any other party would be able to get up to 5% of votes cast in Ebonyi because, they don’t have anything they will be able to campaign with.

Speaking further, David Umahi noted that they do not share in the sentiments of voting for Peter Obi because he is from the southeast. According to him, they will do all it takes to ensure that Bola Tinubu wins the election.

David Umahi said “We are not looking for 25%, we are looking for 100% for Tinubu/Shettima. We’ve done quite a lot in Ebonyi state, and our people are quite happy with what we’ve done, we surpassed all the promises we made in 2015 and 2019 so, there’s no basis for any other party to win even 5% and of course, you can see that they are not campaigning because, they have nobody to campaign with. We have no fear of any other political party in Ebonyi state, Ebonyi state is 100% APC and we are not part of the sentiment, we go for our party.”

Content created and supplied by: relationship-Guru (via 50minds

News )

#Fear #Political #Party #Ebonyi #State #APC #David #UmahiWe Have No Fear Of Any Other Political Party, Ebonyi State Is 100% APC- David Umahi Publish on 2023-01-19 13:52:09