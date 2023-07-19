NEWS

We Have More Out Of School Children, Unemployed Youths Than The Population Of Some Countries- Dele

One of the spokespersons of the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign council and one of the frontiers of the Obidients movement, Dele Farotimi has stated that the overall number of the out of school children In Nigeria combined with the number of unemployed youths is more than the overall population of some European countries of the world

Dele Farotimi made the statement on his official Twitter page on Tuesday and it has been generating lots of comments

His statement is coming amidst some of the things that are not going on well in the country currently

In his post, the OBIDATTI Presidential campaign spokesperson said that many people need to think deeply about that

He wrote on his official Twitter page” Think about it. We have more children out of school and unemployable young adults, than the population of most European countries”

