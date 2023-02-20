NEWS

We have left blood for vampires, and we are going to win River State without killing anyone—Dino

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 315 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye, says that they have left blood for vampires in River State and that they are going to win in the state without killing anyone.

He further stated that the presidential flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, said that on no account will they shed blood in River State, stating that he cannot fight with a sitting president, who is then a sitting governor, because he just doesn’t want to kill anyone, he said.

According to him, I respect Atiku Abubakar a lot because he has the interests of Nigerians at heart. Atiku told me that he has fought with a sitting president before; who is the sitting governor that he cannot fight? “So we have left blood for vampires in River State, and I assure you that we are going to win all the votes in River State without killing anyone,” he said.

Dear Esteemed Readers, Kindly share your thoughts about this article.

Video credit: YouTube

Udohidongesit (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 1 hour ago
0 315 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

It’s Not Anything To Fight Wike But I’m Avoiding Bloodshed In River State -Atiku Abubakar

9 mins ago

How My Relationship With NASS Stopped Obasanjo’s Third Term Bid Says Atiku

10 mins ago

PDP Will Win In Imo State If They Put Their House Together —Primate Ayodele

19 mins ago

Former Ex-ADC Presidential Candidate Denounces Party Members Over Endorsement of Labour Party

24 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button