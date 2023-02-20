We have left blood for vampires, and we are going to win River State without killing anyone—Dino

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Ahead of the 2023 general election, the spokesperson of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council, Senator Dino Melaye, says that they have left blood for vampires in River State and that they are going to win in the state without killing anyone.

He further stated that the presidential flag bearer of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, said that on no account will they shed blood in River State, stating that he cannot fight with a sitting president, who is then a sitting governor, because he just doesn’t want to kill anyone, he said.

According to him, I respect Atiku Abubakar a lot because he has the interests of Nigerians at heart. Atiku told me that he has fought with a sitting president before; who is the sitting governor that he cannot fight? “So we have left blood for vampires in River State, and I assure you that we are going to win all the votes in River State without killing anyone,” he said.

