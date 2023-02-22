‘We Have Informed The Security Agencies After Peter Obi Won The Recent Polls Ahead Of BAT’ – APC PCC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressive Congress Presidential campaign council has alleged that they have notified the Security agencies to stay alert after Peter Obi won the recent polls ahead of the Presidential candidate. The APC PCC director Dele Alake speaking during their round off press section stated that the ANAP, Nextier, and NOI polls in which the Obi had won is conceived out of the idea of giving a false impression to the people.

Dele Alake argued that the polls are not a reflection of the total population of the Nigerian people. He stated categorically that the Survey sample that is being used has not summed up 5 percent of the 90 million people that are expected to vote on the Election Day.

He said, ”We find it amusing that the ANAP, NOI, and Nextier polls that projected Peter Obi as the winner of the 2023 election. We have informed the security agencies after he won the recent polls ahead of Tinubu.

Because their intention is to prepare ground for unrest by giving false information to the public. If you want to look at how valid a poll is, you look at the survey of that poll. You look at the methodology of that poll. The survey sample and the survey population.”

