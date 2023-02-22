We Have Informed The Security Agencies After Peter Obi Won The Recent Polls Ahead Of BAT – APC PCC

The All Progressive Congress Presidential campaign committee claims that when Peter Obi won the most recent polls ahead of the presidential candidate, they alerted the security authorities to be on high alert. Dele Alake, the director of the APC PCC, claimed during the round-off press conference that the ANAP, Nextier, and NOI polls in which the Obi had won were conducted with the intention of misleading the public.

According to Dele Alake, the polls do not accurately represent the entire Nigerian population. He categorically claimed that the survey sample being used does not represent 5% of the 90 million people who are anticipated to cast ballots on election day.

He said, ”We find it amusing that the ANAP, NOI, and Nextier polls that projected Peter Obi as the winner of the 2023 election. We have informed the security agencies after he won the recent polls ahead of Tinubu.

Because they want to stir up trouble by spreading misleading information to the general population. You should look at the survey conducted in conjunction with a poll to determine its validity. You should have a look at the poll’s methodology. the survey population and the survey sample.

Content created and supplied by: Davsim (via 50minds

News )

