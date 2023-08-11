We have brought down road accident figures in Bauchi – FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Bauchi State Command, led by Sector Commander Mr. Patrick Ikaba, has reported a notable reduction in road accident rates during the initial and subsequent quarters of 2023.

In a recent interview with DAILY POST, Mr. Ikaba revealed that the implementation of innovative strategies within the sector had yielded positive results in terms of reducing road accidents across the state. Specifically, he detailed the statistics for both quarters to substantiate this claim.

During the first quarter of 2023, the command documented a total of 91 road accidents. These incidents were categorized as 29 fatal crashes, 61 serious accidents, and one minor collision. Similarly, the second quarter of 2023 saw a total of 68 road accidents, comprising 22 fatal crashes, 45 serious incidents, and one minor accident.

Mr. Ikaba asserted, “With these statistics, road crashes have reduced drastically in our state.” He expressed unwavering determination to uphold and continue this positive trend. Notably, he emphasized the significance of adopting Speed Limiting Devices for commercial vehicles to mitigate the dangers of overspeeding, a common cause of road accidents. To champion this cause, collaborative efforts with sister agencies were in the pipeline to ensure the safety of citizens and their property.

In addition to tackling overspeeding, the Commander stressed the importance of adhering to passengers’ manifests for commercial vehicles. Vehicles found operating without proper manifests would face sanctions. He warned commercial drivers against this practice, reaffirming the commitment of the command to enforcing discipline on the roads.

Furthermore, Mr. Ikaba called upon all road users to consistently follow traffic rules and regulations to prevent accidents and preserve lives. Addressing a concerning trend, he urged parents to refrain from allowing their underage children to drive vehicles. He emphasized that the law would treat such cases with severity, signaling the intention to ensure the safety of all road users.

The efforts of the FRSC Bauchi State Command, led by Mr. Ikaba, reflect their commitment to reducing road accidents and ensuring the safety of citizens. The reduction in accident rates and the implementation of safety measures demonstrate positive strides toward making the roads safer for everyone.

Quality-Entertainment (

)