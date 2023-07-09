“We Have Been Vindicated” – JAMB Reacts As Mmesoma Confess To Forging UTME Result

The examination board has reacted to the recent update concerning Mmesoma’ s forgery case. The board affirms that it has been vindicated by the results of the investigation conducted by the Commission of Inquiry appointed by the government of Anambra State. The Board of Directors reaffirms that the findings of the investigation backed up the Examination Board’ s position that their system was not and could not be manipulated, Daily Post reports.

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) issued the statement after the accused student, a Nigerian named Ejikeme Mmesoma admitted to falsifying the results of her contested UTME. The Governor of Anambra State, Charles Soludo, reportedly ordered a probe into allegations that Mmesoma had inflated her JAMB score to 362. The investigation was done so that Mmesoma’ s actual score of 249 would be ascertained.

The Acting Director, JAMB reportedly said his social media handle that JAMB was disheartened to learn that certain Nigerians would use any slight opportunity to tarnish the board’ s image since they did not believe in the strength and ingenuity of Nigerian institutions.

” The Mmesoma case should disabuse whatever doubts you may have about the lawlessness in Nigeria. We need everyone’ s undivided focus if we’ re going to realise our full potential, ” he said.

“The Board will always be thankful to the brave few who spoke up against an online mob’ s threats and intimidation. For those who have put their trust in us, thank you very much; we urge our detractors to lay down their weapons and work with us to improve life in Nigeria.

” To those who have sent apologies after seeing the truth, we call on them to continue to believe in the capacity of the Board to deliver. We commend the government of Anambra State for maintaining its neutrality and patriotism throughout this ordeal. Let us all put our hands together to build the Nigeria of our dreams as we congratulate Miss Umeh Kamsiyochukwu Nkechinyere as the best scorer in the 2023 UTME exercise. “

