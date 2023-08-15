NEWS

‘We Have Been Trying To Pull Ourselves Together After Our Loss To The Obidient Movement’ – Obaseki

A PDP Chieftain, Dr. Don Pedro Obaseki has alleged that the PDP in Edo state has been trying to pull themselves together after the loss to the Obidient in the last general election. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the recent discord between the governor and the deputy governor could further jeopardize the chances of the party in the upcoming State election. He argued that the Deputy governor’s ambition appears to be the remote cause of the crisis. 

He said, ”I’m a Chieftain of the PDP both within the State and at the Federal Level. And we have been trying in the last few months to pull ourselves together after our loss to the Obidient movement. And this has thrown a scanner in that reconciliation will.

 We just hope that both the Governor and Deputy governor settled this as soon as possible. The Deputy governor was the one who went to the public with a blazing gun, he went to Court asking for an Interim injunction. And now they want to ask for an interlocutory injunction to stop his purported impeachment which is something unknown to law.”

[Start From 4:31]


