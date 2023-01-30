We Have Been On This For 3-4 Days And The President Said Yes Out Of Great Respect – Tinubu Reveals

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The All Progressive Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has revealed how he used his influence and friendship he has with President Muhammadu Buhari to extend the deadline for the changing into the redesigned naira notes. He said that for days he has been talking to the president to do something concerning the limited time for the exercise. It was announced by the Central Bank Of Nigeria, that the changing into the resigned naira notes is to end on the 31st of January, 2023.

The former Governor of Lagos state made the revelation while speaking at the palace of the Oba of Benin, Majesty, Oba Ewuare II in the company of traditional rulers. He said that they have been on the issue for 3-4 days now and suddenly the president said okay out of great respect, to their request for the extension. Saying that the appeal to the president is one of the reasons he is coming late to the meeting.

Tinubu added that some mothers and wives selling gardens eggs, carrots and roasted corn need the newly redesigned naira notes.

“We have been on this for three to four days and suddenly today, when the President said okay out of great respect he will consider our request for an extension”

Source: Vanguard

