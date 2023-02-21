We Have Been Informed That APC Governors Are Demanding Shift In The Election Date – PDP PCC

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Atiku/Okowa Presidential Campaign Council have claimed that the APC governors are planning on ways to postpone the forthcoming elections because they know their candidate is up for defeat. The PDP PCC made it clear to the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign that Nigerians are ready to vote Atiku Abubakar on Saturday, 25th February.

According to Vanguard news, PDP said the plan to shift the date of the election is a ploy by the ruling party to create further confusion and derail the electoral process. They insisted that the APC is doing all these because they are terrified that their candidate would lose the election.

They accused the Tinubu campaign for inciting violence and for making unfounded and reckless accusations. In addition, the PCC said the Tinubu campaign has resorted to attacking prominent Nigerians, blackmailing and seeking to compromise Nigeria’s democracy. They claimed the Tinubu campaign wants to hit up the country, to make it appear unfit for elections.

“Our campaign has also been reliably informed that this APC governor is demanding the postponement because the APC Candidate, Tinubu, cannot by any measure win election, given his overwhelming rejection by Nigerians,” PCC statement.

Edyfine111 (

)