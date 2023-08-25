We Have Been In The Realm Of The Water, Milk, & Honey. It Is Time To Step Into Enfired Word-Oyedepo.

The General Overseer of Living Faith Chapel, also known as Winners, Bishop David Oyedepo, recently delivered a message to the public through a live-streamed video. During the “WAGING WAR AGAINST SPIRITUAL SLUMBER” discourse at the AYAC 2023 Conference, themed “BREAKING NEW GROUNDS,” on the second evening session of August 23, 2023, held at the Faith Tabernacle in Canaanland, he emphasized the importance of being spiritually awake. Bishop Oyedepo conveyed that his own journey has been marked by numerous battles, stressing that a person who carries a fervent spirit cannot afford to be complacent.

Exploring the topic further, the Bishop expounded that the power of the Word of God in conjunction with the Holy Spirit is transformative. He illustrated this point with the idea that the Word, akin to wood, gains fiery potency when met with the Holy Ghost’s fire. He urged listeners to engage with the Word and ask for encounters with the “enfired Word,” explaining that such encounters lead to an undeniable motion and a perpetual state of spiritual alertness.

He reinforced the idea that the Holy Spirit’s infusion of fire into the Word generates a continuous momentum that prevents spiritual slumber. Bishop Oyedepo used the imagery of fire and wood to illustrate how the interaction between the Word and the Holy Spirit can set a person on a path of active engagement and spiritual awakening. He emphasized that this fiery infusion transforms the Word into a force that becomes an inherent part of an individual’s being, resonating deeply within their bones and guiding their journey.

Bishop David Oyedepo’s message during the live-streamed event centered on the concept of transcending spiritual inertia through the fiery synergy of the Holy Ghost and the Word of God. He encouraged individuals to seek encounters with the “enfired Word” in order to maintain an unwavering spiritual posture and to effectively counteract spiritual slumber.

Please watch the video below and fast forward to: 01:35:00

https://www.youtube.com/live/HZ7ABfAq5GU?si=kbxFIqab_wclnl2w

