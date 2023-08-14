We Have Been Appealing Over The Years For An Additional State To Be Created For South East -Onuigbo

A Former Member of Nigeria’s House Of Representatives, Sam Onuigbo has alleged that the South East has been making an appeal over the years for the creation of an additional state. He said in an interview with Arise Tv news that the South East is already shortchanged from the inception by having only five states. According to him, the creation of another state will enhance the inclusion of the region in the National affairs.

He said, ”Over the years, we have been making the appeal for an additional state to be created for the South East. The States and Local Governments are used for the distribution of positions. But when you have a short fall from the beginning, that’s a major bad foundation that you cannot easily repair.

So I want to thank the President for being able to appoint the Chief of Naval Staff from the South East. For eight years we were making this request and it was never listened to. Now that we are saying that this shortfall is not in our interest, it is our appeal that this will be looked into.”

